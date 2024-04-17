One transported following two-vehicle collision on Sierra Highway

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday near the 17200 block of west Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We were dispatched at 3:54 p.m. and then on scene at 4 p.m,” said Fire Department representative Geovanni Sanchez. “I had one patient transported.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received a report about the collision at 3:52 p.m. at the intersection of Linda Vista Street and Sierra Highway. Deputies arrived on the scene at 4:01 p.m.

“The call said that there was a vehicle on fire,” said Watch Sgt. Beverly Nottingham. “There was a male and a PT Cruiser. The call said that they were trapped in the vehicle.”

Nottingham was unable to confirm the identity or current condition of the person transported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.