Person extricated after vehicle turns over in Newhall 

One person was extricated from an SUV on its side on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal.
A person was extricated from an SUV on its side on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

The initial call was for a person trapped near the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. Units were dispatched at 3:09 p.m. on Monday and arrived to the scene at 3:11 p.m., she said. 

A report from the scene indicated that a woman was transported from the scene. Aldana said information on possible injuries sustained and transports was unavailable as of this story’s publication. 

Signal Staff Writer Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.

