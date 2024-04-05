Photos: Weather

Santa Clarita welcomed showers Friday afternoon, where rainfall was expected to be up to an inch and a half. A partly sunny day with a high near 53 included a few hours of heavy downpour throughout the area. There’s a possibility of 40% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph Friday night and 15 mph Saturday afternoon. The forecast for the weekend is sunny on Saturday with a high near 63 and sunny on Sunday with a high near 64.

Residents in Santa Clarita saw rain Friday afternoon on April 5. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

