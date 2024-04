West Ranch students gathered to visit West Ranch’s Car Show on Wednesday, an effort coordinated by the West Ranch Car Club. Students and teachers submitted cars for the student body to vote for various categories, including “Crowd Favorite,” where the winner would receive a West Coast Custom hoodie and license plate, in addition to two VIP passes to tour West Coast Customs. Mercedes-Benz and Porsche dealerships, as well as West Coast Customs, also brought vehicles for students to observe.