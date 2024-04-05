Press Paws Ranch Retreat to host baby goat yoga fundraiser

Press Paws Ranch Retreat is scheduled April 21 to host its annual Baby Goat Yoga for a Good Cause experience to fundraise to support its services that offer unique experiences to cancer patients involving nature and animal therapy.

Press Paws Ranch Retreat, located in Agua Dulce, offers a unique experience for cancer patients utilizing nature and rescued animals to promote mindfulness and embracing the moment, said Robin Lee, founder of the organization.

To help the organization continue offering the free services to cancer patients, it will be offering a baby goat yoga experience on April 21 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $55 for one person and $100 for two people.

Lee, who recently retired from University of California San Fransisco and specialized in cancer care, has always loved nature and spending time with horses, she said.

“So my idea was always, when I retired, to create an environment for cancer patients to really connect with the moment they’re in,” Lee said. “So much of the cancer is anticipating what comes next that they [the patients] are not really living in the moment.”

The organization was founded a little over a year ago and has 12 farm animals, including horses, goats and pigs.

Tickets sold for the baby goat yoga experience will go toward free animal therapy sessions for individuals who are battling cancer, said Lee.

Lee is looking forward to seeing participants support the organization’s mission while enjoying the silliness that comes with the experience of baby goat yoga and being surrounded by the beautiful environment, she said.

For more information on the Baby Goat Yoga for a Good Cause experience and to purchase tickets, visit www.presspawsrr.org/events/goat-yoga.