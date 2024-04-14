Rain expected to continue throughout weekend  

Keep your umbrellas and heavy jackets nearby because the Santa Clarita Valley is facing rain and strong winds throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service officials.

The Saturday rain and the cold front is a bit delayed from what meteorologists were initially predicting in the forecast, said Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the NWS.

“For L.A. County is looking to start kind of mid afternoon and then last through the evening today,” she said Saturday. “Then we’ll shift to a more scattered showery pattern through Sunday.”

Temperatures will also be in the high 50s, and Sunday will get a bit colder before temperatures begin to rise in the 60s beginning Monday, added Schoenfeld.

A wind advisory is currently in effect for the SCV which began at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect up until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

“We’ll have south winds through this morning shifting to the west in the afternoon,” Schoenfeld said.

Winds will be as strong as 25 mph at the highest, and the SCV is projected to get about half an inch of rain over the weekend, according to Schoenfeld and the NWS website.

The Grapevine area is looking at a small chance of snow over 4,000 feet in elevation, Schoenfeld added.

The forecast is as follows:

Saturday afternoon: Rain. High near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.