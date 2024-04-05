Relocation Guide: Relocating to Jacksonville, Florida [2024] 

Welcome to Jacksonville, Florida, a sprawling coastal city spanning 874 square miles along the northeastern coast and the St. John’s River.

Being the largest city in Florida by area, it is a tapestry of diverse communities with rich cultural heritage and abundant recreation opportunities.

If you’re considering moving to Jacksonville, Florida, you’re in for a treat! From its stunning beaches to its vibrant cultural scene, Jacksonville offers a fantastic quality of life for residents of all ages.

To ensure your transition is smooth and stress-free, here’s a comprehensive relocation guide packed with everything you need to know before making Jacksonville your new home

Population

According to 2022 statistics, Jacksonville was Florida’s most populous city with approximately 949000 inhabitants. More than 30% of its residents are Black/African American while approximately 11% are Hispanic or Latino.

This creates a lively mix in the City. And as more people keep moving to Jacksonville from different parts, this city will continue growing in population.

Cost Of Living

For many craving an affordable urban life experience, they consider moving to places like Jacksonville as it has low-cost living standards.

Based on Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index, the overall cost of living in Jacksonville FL is around 8% lower than U.S. national average. In fact, by 2023 the median price of houses was averaging $295000 in this town which makes it cheaper compared to other cities.

The cost of groceries is around 9% lower than the national average, with a gallon of milk costing $3.29 on average. Utilities like electricity and water cost about 12% less than in other cities, with the average utility bill for a 915 sq ft apartment being $156.83 per month.

Taxes are also favorable, with Jacksonville’s combined sales tax rate of 7% being lower than Florida’s average of 7.08%. This financial benefit makes Jacksonville an attractive option for those seeking an affordable urban lifestyle without compromising on amenities.

However, it should be noted that about 15.4% of the population lives below the poverty. Nevertheless, quality of life rankings show that Jacksonville remains high at 165.52 on the Quality of Life Index among top cities in America.

Crime Rates

Though no city will ever fully be immune from crime, Jacksonville has demonstrated an undying commitment to public safety. Even though this city has a violent crime rate of 541.3 incidents per 100000 people, this figure is below the national average.

Property crime rates, however, are slightly higher at 3,459.9 incidents per 100,000 residents, highlighting the importance of taking necessary precautions while at your home.

It’s worth noting that crime rates can vary significantly between neighborhoods. So, it’s advisable to research specific areas before deciding where to live. Overall, Jacksonville’s law enforcement agencies work diligently to maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors alike.

Recreational Opportunities

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Jacksonville because of its subtropical climate and coastal location. It is a city that has more than twenty miles of stunning beaches that are ideal for swimming, surfing, and basking in the Florida sun.

Inland, you can find many parks, nature reserves, and hiking trails that will give you a chance to explore the wild.

Golf enthusiasts will be excited by the numerous championship golf courses in the city such as TPC Sawgrass famous for its iconic 17th Island Green.

These include Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Minor League Baseball), and art lovers who enjoy lively arts.

Other Interesting Facts About Jacksonville, Florida

Diverse Neighborhood

One of Jacksonville’s most compelling features is its diverse array of neighborhoods. Each neighborhood boasts its unique character, catering to various lifestyles and preferences.

From the historic charm of Riverside and Avondale to the trendy vibe of Five Points and the coastal allure of the Beaches, you’ll find a perfect fit.

Explore the eclectic boutiques and restaurants of San Marco, the lively nightlife of Downtown, or the serene ambiance of Mandarin – Jacksonville’s neighborhoods offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family, or a retiree, the city has a neighborhood that will feel like home.

Southern Cuisine

There are some amazing southern dishes that you cannot miss while visiting Jacksonville

Some of them are served at renowned seafood joints such as Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant where one can get seafood prepared to order whereas others like Metro Diner provide hearty meals that epitomize Southern cuisine in a way that will make your taste buds tingle with delight.

Experience the thriving food truck scene, try local brews at any number of craft breweries including Intuition Ale Works, or sample delicacies from some of the city’s many ethnic eateries like Hawkers Asian Street Fare fusing Cambodian-Thai cuisines.

Whatever kind of dining experience you’re looking for, you’ll find something satisfying in Jacksonville.

Aviation History

Jacksonville’s rich aviation history is a source of pride for the city. As the birthplace of the naval aviation training program during World War II, Jacksonville played a pivotal role in shaping the future of military aviation.

Today, you can explore this fascinating legacy at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station Museum, which offers immersive exhibits and historic aircraft on display.

Learn about the pioneering pilots who trained at the station, and marvel at the restored planes that once soared through the skies. The museum’s interactive displays and knowledgeable docents bring this pivotal chapter of American history to life.

Pros of Living in Jacksonville

There are many advantages to living in Jacksonville, Florida. They include:

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

Jacksonville prides itself on having some of the world’s most outstanding healthcare facilities. For example, Mayo Clinic, Baptist Health, and UF Health Jacksonville among others ensure its residents receive top-quality medical care.

Most of these health facilities provide modern treatments, advanced technologies as well as highly skilled doctors all aimed at providing excellent healthcare services to inhabitants.

Quality Schools

From highly-ranked public and private schools to prominent universities like the University of North Florida or JU, a variety of educational options can be found within city limits.

Duval County Public School System is one of America’s largest districts which also offers specialized programs such as Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE), allowing pupils to earn an internationally recognized diploma.

Booming Job Market

Jacksonville has a diverse economy with strong industries such as finance, health care, logistics, and aviation offering countless job opportunities here. Large organizations like Florida Blue, Bank of America, and CSX Corporation make up part of their vibrant labor market too.

Moreover, the city’s location is also a factor that makes it an attractive place for businesses, leading to various job opportunities.

Strong Sense of Community

Jacksonville has a strong sense of community despite its size through its many neighborhood associations, cultural events, and vibrant arts.

It is characterized by a welcoming atmosphere and a strong feeling of belonging with different occasions for like-minded people to relate on social and community levels.

Cons Of Living In Jacksonville

Amidst its strong sense of community and vibrant social scene, there are some drawbacks to consider when contemplating life in Jacksonville. Below are some of them.

Limited Public Transportation

While efforts are underway to improve public transportation, Jacksonville currently has a limited system, making it challenging for residents without personal vehicles to navigate the city efficiently. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) operates bus routes and a modest rail system, but many areas of the city remain underserved

Traffic Congestion

Jacksonville experiences significant traffic congestion especially during peak hours just like any other major metropolitan area. The spread-out nature of the city and lack of dependable public transportation can make getting around town difficult. Nevertheless, several infrastructure projects are currently ongoing, aimed at improving traffic flow within the city.

Hurricane Risks

As a coastal city, Jacksonville faces the risk of hurricanes and tropical storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which typically runs from June to November.

Residents must be prepared for potential evacuations and property damage during severe weather events. However, the city has robust emergency management plans in place to mitigate the impact of these natural disasters.

Conclusion

Jacksonville’s allure lies in its diverse tapestry of neighborhoods, rich cultural attractions, mouthwatering cuisine, and abundant recreational pursuits.

With a thriving job market, a quality education system, and a strong sense of community, this city of the South offers an enticing blend of urban vibrancy and Southern hospitality.

If you decide to relocate to Jacksonville, consider hiring a professional moving company to ensure a smooth transition to your new home in this vibrant coastal city. However, ensure you partner with the right company.

To achieve this, research reputable movers thoroughly, read reviews, get multiple quotes, and inquire about their experience with long-distance moves.

The right local moving companies in Jacksonville, Florida will make your relocation even smoother and stress-free.