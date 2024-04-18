Saugus home searched by Narcotics Bureau 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department seized methamphetamine, Xanax, fentanyl and digital scales from a Saugus home during a recent investigation into the local sales of narcotics.

The residence was the subject of a weekslong investigation, according to L.A. County Superior Court records at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

Informants reported to detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau that they believed methamphetamine was being sold by a man who lived at the residence, according to an investigator’s report.

Detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the neighborhood, confirmed the identity of their suspect and then monitored his comings and goings, according to a report of the investigation.

When detectives searched the suspect’s home and vehicle, they recovered 13 baggies they believed had methamphetamine in them, as well as 10 pills believed to be fentanyl, a bag suspected to have a handful of Xanax pills and two digital scales.

Officials with the department’s Narcotics Bureau declined to comment on the status of the investigation this week.

A man who lived at the residence was arrested during the investigation at the home, but no new charges have been filed as of Thursday, according to court records available online.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.