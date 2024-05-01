SCV Education Foundation honors 55 local teachers  

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation celebrated the 40th annual Teacher Tribute ceremony, themed “Academy of the Stars,” and honored over 50 educators from all five local school districts for their outstanding service and contributions in the classroom promoting excellence in public education on Friday evening at College of the Canyons.

Colleagues, students, community leaders and family members made their way to the 40th Annual Teacher Tribute to congratulate and recognize local teachers for their passion to nurture and inspire their students and embrace education.

Recipients from the Castaic Union School District are honored during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Fifty-five teachers from the Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District, and the William S. Hart Union High School District were recognized during the special ceremony.

“Teachers like yourself … make such a difference in our kids’ lives,” said Taylor Kellstrom, an SCV Education Foundation board member and emcee for the night.

The organization, founded in 1984, has held the annual teacher tribute and it serves as one of the largest fundraisers that help support other programs such as teacher innovation grants and student scholarships.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth was in attendance and shared the significance of the celebration and his personal tie to the SCV Education Foundation.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth discusses his father, Clyde Smyth, and his legacy in the community during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I am someone who does believe in serendipity. It was my dad who 40 years ago as the superintendent of the Hart district that came up with the teacher tribute ideas. The fact that I’m able to be here today, 40 years later, to recognize all of you that have worked so hard for our community is something that I’m very thankful [for] and proud [of],” said Smyth to the audience.

The school district superintendents personally presented their teacher honorees and shared a few words about the unique ways they have embraced learning and helped students engage in the curriculum.

SCV Education Foundation Scholarship Chair Dave LeBarron and JSB Development President Jim Backer also awarded a total of $11,000 in scholarships to seven local high school students during the evening in front of the audience.

Hart District seniors were awarded with the Backer Scholarship Program during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“[The] foundation works in two different areas of focus. The first is the … present, today. What can be done this school year to help our students improve the educational experience of our students?” said LeBarron. “The second area of focus the foundation works on is in the future. It does this by investing in the educators of the future.”

Taylor Kellstrom takes a photo with the audience during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Since 1995 the foundation has awarded more than 100 scholarships to seniors graduating from the public high schools in Santa Clarita who aspire to go on to the field of public education,” he added. The scholarship recipients were also given a moment of recognition and LeBarron shared what schools they would be attending in the fall.

Backer, president of the foundation, thanked the community for their continuous support with the foundation and advised everyone to always say thank you to a teacher who made an impact in their own personal lives.

Jim Backer leads the closing ceremony during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Perhaps you’ll remember a few of your own great teachers who touched your lives. I would say, whenever you can, I would encourage you to send a note, send a text, or go see them sometime and let them know,” Backer said.

William S. Hart School District recipients are honored during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman of the William S. Hart School District announces the recipients from the district during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent, Catherine Kawaguchi, announces the recipients from the district during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The SIgnal

Newhall School District Superintendent, Leticia Hernandez, announces the recipients from the district during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Newhall School District recipients are honored during the SCV Education Foundation’s 40th annual Teacher Tribute titled “Academy of the Stars” at COC’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal