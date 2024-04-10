Three women arrested on suspicion of theft 

Deputies responded to a petty theft call at the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road on Sunday at 3 p.m., according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Karbina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the station, it was reported that a woman had a shopping cart filled with items and left a store in a white vehicle. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop to find the vehicle matching the description provided.

“During the investigation, deputies learned three female adults entered the store and began placing stolen items into a bag,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal.

Three women were detained, and one of the suspects had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, according to Borbon.

All suspects remain in custody, according to Borbon.

Other than the block number, Borbon did not provide the specific location of the incident.