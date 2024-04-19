Trevor Bauer sexual assault accuser indicted by Arizona grand jury 

Hart High School alumnus and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has his name being brought up in courtrooms once again, but as a result of a different case.

An Arizona grand jury on Tuesday indicted Darcy Adanna Esemonu on felony charges of fraudulent schemes and theft by extortion. Esemonu previously accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2022, alleging that the incident took place in 2020. She alleged that she became pregnant as a result of the encounter and requested money for an abortion.

Bauer previously settled a defamation suit against another woman, Lindsey Hill, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021, though no money was exchanged as part of the settlement agreement.

Bauer addressed the indictment in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We had one plain sexual encounter in December 2020, nothing that could be considered remotely rough,” Bauer said. “She initiated it.”

Bauer then shows text messages that appear to show Esemonu contacting Bauer prior to the encounter before messaging him again multiple times thereafter for additional meetings. Bauer also alleged that Esemonu requested a sample of his sperm so that she could “have my child whenever she wanted to.”

Esemonu alleged that Bauer impregnated her and she asked that he provide $3.6 million after he forced her to have an abortion, Bauer said. He showed emails from court filings showing that there was never proof of an abortion being performed.

A member of the Dodgers when Hill accused Bauer of sexual assault, he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball before eventually being handed a 324-game suspension, the longest in the history of MLB’s policy against sexual assault and domestic violence.

An independent arbitrator in December 2022 later reduced that suspension to 194 games, making him immediately eligible to play in the majors again. The Dodgers released him just days after the reduced suspension was announced.

Last year, Bauer pitched for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. No MLB team chose to sign Bauer prior to the 2024 season, leading him to sign with the Diablo Rojos of Mexico City.