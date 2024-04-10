Two arrested on suspicion of grand theft 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested two people on suspicion of grand theft after following a vehicle that the two suspects reportedly used to leave a store from which they shoplifted, according to station officials.

The initial call was for a possible shoplifting incident on Monday at 9 p.m. at a store near the 25000 block of The Old Road, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. She wrote in an email that two men and a female were observed gathering “large amounts of merchandise throughout the store” before leaving.

Deputies observed the suspects entering a vehicle, Borbon wrote, and conducted a traffic stop, detaining the driver and a female passenger. Upon investigation, deputies found multiple stolen items, drug paraphernalia, a police scanner and burglary tools, she wrote.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and remain in custody as of this story’s publication.

Borbon did not immediately respond to a request for a more specific location of the alleged theft beyond the street and block number.