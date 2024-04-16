Two arrested on suspicion of illegal possession 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Saturday arrested an Artesia man and woman on suspicion of illegal possession after finding a firearm and drugs in a vehicle with expired registration, according to station officials. 

The deputies were conducting patrol checks near the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when they observed a vehicle with expired registration and approached the driver and passenger, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. 

The woman driving the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, Borbon wrote in an email, and deputies recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from the vehicle. 

Both the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession and are both still in custody as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS