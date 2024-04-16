Two arrested on suspicion of illegal possession 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Saturday arrested an Artesia man and woman on suspicion of illegal possession after finding a firearm and drugs in a vehicle with expired registration, according to station officials.

The deputies were conducting patrol checks near the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when they observed a vehicle with expired registration and approached the driver and passenger, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

The woman driving the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, Borbon wrote in an email, and deputies recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from the vehicle.

Both the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession and are both still in custody as of this story’s publication.