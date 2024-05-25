$2,000 raised for SCV Food Pantry at bowling fundraiser  

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization aimed to alleviate hunger for local residents, recently held its first-ever bowling fundraiser, “Bowl to End Hunger in Our Valley,” at the Santa Clarita Lanes and raised a total of $2,000 with 50 people in attendance to support their efforts.

It was a super fun day for those who attended the bowling fundraiser with tons of prizes, pizza, and friendly bowling competitions, said Joanne Ainsworth, executive director for the organization.

Those in attendance at the fundraiser included nonprofit board members, local business leaders and their families.

The fundraiser was held to raise awareness about the food pantry and connect with more community members so the organization can gather more support.

“In the past, it’s been kind of a quiet little nonprofit that’s always helped a lot of people and we’re entering into this new economy where everything is just more expensive. We find ourselves helping 7,000 people a month. We’re helping more and more people every month and we want to raise awareness in the community that we need help and funding,” said Ainsworth.

“We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere,” she added.

The SCV Food Pantry is where people are always welcomed despite their circumstances, and no one should feel ashamed for seeking additional assistance, she said.

“It’s available to all.”

The SCV Food Pantry is planning a new fundraiser scheduled for the fall, but Ainsworth couldn’t provide any additional information as it will be a surprise and announced with time, she said.

The fun afternoon was extra special due to donors paying for the organization’s staff to play and participate in the fun, a special highlight for Ainsworth.

“Seeing them laugh, have fun, let loose, was worth it for me.”

Ainsworth was filled with gratitude for the support the organization received from the local donors and those who continue to support their work through silent donations.

“It keeps us going, it keeps the pantry running and we all really appreciate that,” she said.