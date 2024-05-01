Apartment complex looks to be country club-adjacent 

The city of Santa Clarita has received a proposal for multifamily housing next to Valencia Country Club, across the street from medical offices, in the 27200 block of Tourney Road, according to city records obtained by The Signal.

“In the face of a declining office market and the state’s acute need for significant more housing development, the applicant, in accordance with the provisions of SB6 (Senate Bill 6), which allows for the development of residential projects on commercially zoned properties, is proposing to develop an 80-unit apartment project,” according to the application.

The project description says the plans take advantage of the land’s natural slope “to create a public Belvedeere Piazza,” which will link the building’s podium as a courtyard building “to the surrounding park-like landscape,” per the application.

“A fountain, as a focal point, is located in the center of the Piazza, and there is also a spiral grand staircase leading to the second-level terrace and pool,” the application states.

The property, which is three parcels comprising nearly 18 acres, is trying to build up to a height of 57 feet, which is subject to city review.

“As this height exceeds the basic by-right height in the UR5 zone of 35 feet, it is expected that the project will be subject to a conditional use permit …” according to the application. “In all other respects, it is the applicant’s intention that the proposed project will be designed in accordance with the objective zone standards for the UR5 zone designation.”

The idea is for it to be “complementary” with the existing office buildings, according to the applicant.

Brian Ghassemieh, an attorney, is listed as the project’s applicant. He declined to comment on the project when reached by phone Monday.

Jason Crawford, Santa Clarita’s director of community development, said the planning division is reviewing the project.

It violates the city’s zoning regulations by putting a residential development in an industrial park zone, which is anchored by Kaiser Permanente medical offices.

However, under Senate Bill 6, aka The Middle Class Housing Act of 2022, there may be little recourse for the city.

The law states that if a developer can meet certain criteria regarding its housing density standards, public notice and use of union labor, a project is deemed an allowable use, as it’s helping address the state’s housing shortage.

One of the justifications for the law was that it would help address the state’s lag in meeting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s multimillion-home goal for adding to the state’s supply, according to an analysis from the state Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The report stated that local review procedures slowed, and in many cases stalled, the entitlement of projects that could bolster the housing supply.

Crawford on Monday called the possible project, “a perfect example of the state taking away control from the cities,” in response to questions about the plans.

“With SB 6, you can ask for apartments in a business park and the city can’t stop you,” Crawford said Monday in a phone interview, “as long as you’re paying prevailing wage and hiring union construction people.”