Arroyo Seco student starts GoFundMe to replace book set 

Luke Weaker, an eighth-grade student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School, has started a GoFundMe to replace a set of books for future classes to enjoy.

The book, “The Paper Cowboy” by Kristin Levine, is read by the entire eighth-grade class at Arroyo Seco, Weaker said. But after a few years of use, the books, of which there are about 200, some are now tattered and torn, with some being held together by glue or duct tape, he added.

Published in 2014, the book follows a 12-year-old boy, Tommy, in a Chicago suburb in the early 1950s who becomes a bully following some tough times at home. He eventually starts a rumor that a local store owner is a communist before seeing the error of his ways via a job as a paper boy, learning more about the people who live in his town.

The school has had the books since 2015, Weaker said.

“I want future generations to be able to have the same experience with a great book,” Weaker said in a phone interview.

It would cost about $4,000 to purchase a new set of books, according to Weaker. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe started in late April has raised $405.

Weaker said it was a very happy day for him and others who frequent the library, as well as library staff, when funds first started to come in.

According to David LeBarron, director of curriculum for the William S. Hart Union High School District, there are no funds set aside for the general purchase of new books. However, each junior high has been granted funds to purchase two novels for each student, with each school picking which sets to purchase.

Arroyo Seco Principal Lori Gambero did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday on whether the school is looking at replacing the book set using those funds.

Weaker said he is hopeful that the Arroyo Seco community, knowing how supportive it can be, can help to bring in enough funds to replace at least half the books.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/5n74aue3.