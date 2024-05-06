Canyon Country fire causes Metrolink train delays 

A brush fire in Canyon Country on Monday afternoon that reached a quarter-acre in size and affected the Via Princessa Metrolink station was put out by firefighters, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official. 

The fire was first reported near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road at 2:25 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. No structures were threatened and forward progress was stopped at 2:45 p.m., Aldana said. 

The incident was dubbed the Whitney Fire. No injuries were reported. 

Trains were halted at the Santa Clarita station and the Vista Canyon station while firefighters battled the fire located near the Via Princessa station, according to multiple posts on X by the @MetrolinkAV account. As of 3:46 p.m., all tracks were open, but delays of up to an hour were expected. 

Metrolink customers who were affected by the closures can redeem a voucher at tinyurl.com/y45ab9k2

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

