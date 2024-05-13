CHP: Driver involved in fatal collision arrested on suspicion of DUI 

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal traffic collision late on Saturday night in Canyon Country was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol report on the incident.

Maritza Martinez, a 30-year-old Panorama City woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of two vehicles and five people were involved in the collision that occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, a 25-year-old Visalia man was driving southbound in a white Toyota Corolla with three other passengers on Sierra Highway when he went to make a left turn at a green light at Sand Canyon Road. The Corolla was then struck on its passenger side by a black Chevrolet Suburban that was heading northbound on Sierra Highway and also had a green light.

Martinez, sitting in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other four people involved, including at least one minor, sustained injuries and were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to the report. The driver and passengers of the Corolla sustained moderate injuries while the driver of the Suburban sustained minor injuries, the report states.

The driver of the Corolla “displayed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” the report states, leading him to be arrested on suspicion of DUI, a felony charge. He was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station but released on bond on Sunday.

The incident saw Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond. Officials said at the time that at least two people were transported with injuries.