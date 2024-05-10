City Council calls special meeting  

The Santa Clarita City Council posted a notice for a special meeting 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to discuss the acquisition of three west-side parcels of land from The Newhall Land and Farming Co., as well as negotiate contracts with one of its labor unions.

The land consists of several undeveloped, noncontiguous properties comprising about 9 acres near Interstate 5, according to property records available online with the L.A. County Assessor’s Office.

The land is near where the city has acquired land in the past to connect to its trail system and green belt surrounding the city; however, officials declined to answer any questions as of this story’s publication.

The total land amount is a little over 17 acres, but the city said about half the total land is part of the negotiations, according to the agenda. One plot is less than a half-acre, just west of Round Mountain Open Space next to Interstate 5; one of the parcels is about 5.5 acres on the western end of Round Mountain Open Space, which is southeast of Avenue Stanford and Rye Canyon Road; and the third parcel is about 11 acres northeast of Magic Mountain Parkway and Wayne Mills Place. Only a portion of that property is part of the negotiations.

Regarding the labor negotiations that are also on the agenda, a representative for Local SEIU 721 declined to respond to a request for comment Thursday regarding the nature of the contract.

The union’s website indicates that it represents workers in hospitals, foster care, mental health, courts, law enforcement, libraries, street services, beach maintenance, sanitation, water treatment, parks services and watershed management.

The special closed-session meeting is set to precede the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. City Hall is located at 23920 W. Valencia Blvd.