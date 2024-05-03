COC student ID’d as shooting victim 

A College of the Canyons official Friday confirmed the victim of a car-to-car shooting in Granada Hills was a student on the campus.

Gavin Orozco-Unzueta, 19, was killed in a shooting that happened around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the 17500 block of Rinaldi Street and took Orozco-Unzueta to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The LAPD’s Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

“We at College of the Canyons are deeply saddened by this horrific and senseless tragedy, and we realize this is a difficult time for those who knew Gavin,” according to a message from Chancellor Dianne Van Hook to the campus that was shared with The Signal. “Our thoughts are with Gavin’s family, friends, classmates and instructors, and we join them in mourning his tragic loss.”

Orozco-Unzueta was a 2023 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, according to the campus message, and he started at COC in fall 2023. He was enrolled full-time this semester and was studying real estate.

The college also sought to let students know that resources at a Student Health and Wellness Center are available at both campuses for any students who might be struggling with grief.

A news release from the LAPD asked for anyone who saw anything to contact the department, adding that no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The department’s media information bureau has not responded to a request for comment as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 310-726-7700 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7, or 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.