Deputies investigating alleged shooting in Bouquet Canyon 

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic violence and burglary incident that reportedly resulted in gunfire in Bouquet Canyon early Sunday morning.

Multiple reports from residents early Sunday speculated that the incident on the 28800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road resulted in a deputy-involved shooting. However, sheriff’s officials said Sunday morning that no deputies fired shots.

“Deputies did not fire shots but the call was, gunshots were heard at the location,” said watch Sgt. Elizondo with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies keep the scene secure during the investigation into an overnight shooting incident on May 26, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A deputy at the scene in Saugus confirmed that a suspect was detained, and .45-caliber shell casings were found.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Elizondo could not confirm if any weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident as there was currently an active search warrant in progress, he said.

According to the deputy at the scene, the incident was a domestic dispute that turned violent.

The incident was first reported at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, and L.A. County Fire Department personnel were called to stage nearby in case they were needed.

Residents began reporting shots fired in the area between David Way and Vasquez Canyon Road around 3 a.m.

The suspect was arrested and no injuries were reported, confirmed Elizondo.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.