Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of stealing from elder 

A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of financial abuse after reportedly taking more than $950 in value from an elder, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the station were called to the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at 4 p.m. on Monday for what was initially reported as an elder abuse incident, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

The suspect, whose occupation is listed as “financial adjuster,” was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of this story’s publication.

The arrest charge, 368(D)(1)PC, is a felony charge defined in the California penal code as “any person who is not a caretaker who violates any provision of law proscribing theft or embezzlement, with respect to the property of an elder or dependent adult, and who knows or reasonably should know that the victim is an elder or dependent adult.”

That charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail or up to four years in state prison.

Crimes against elders are given special consideration in the penal code due to elders and dependent adults possibly being less capable of protecting themselves or understanding that a crime has been committed.

The incident is being investigated by the detective bureau at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.