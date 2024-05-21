Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Deputies: Man steals, abandons city truck near bike trail  

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report Monday morning of a truck stolen from the city of Santa Clarita’s Parks Division, and the truck was recovered shortly thereafter on a trail not far from where it was stolen, officials said.  

“At around 10 we got a phone call (about the truck),” said Detective Kevin Fleck of the SCV Sheriff’s Station in a phone call Monday evening. 

It’s unclear exactly where the truck was when it was taken, he said, indicating that it was near a bike path off Soledad Canyon Road, near Whites Canyon Road, in Canyon Country.  

It was found about 20 minutes later, near the same trail, off Hidaway Avenue, in Canyon Country, officials said. 

The suspect fled the scene by the time deputies had recovered the vehicle, he said, adding there was no suspect description available. 

The truck did not appear to have sustained any significant damage, according to officials. 

