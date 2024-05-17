Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Deputies seek help finding teen missing from Agua Dulce 

Palmdale detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing juvenile, Brianna Covert. LASD Nixle.
News release 

Palmdale detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing juvenile, Brianna Covert. She is a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the vicinity of Buckhaven Road in Agua Dulce on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m.       

Covert is described as Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She requires daily medication and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help, according to a news release from the LASD. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Wiggins at 661-272-2474 or the on-duty watch commander at 661-272-2400.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

