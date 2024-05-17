Deputies seek help finding teen missing from Agua Dulce 

News release

Palmdale detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing juvenile, Brianna Covert. She is a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the vicinity of Buckhaven Road in Agua Dulce on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m.

Covert is described as Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She requires daily medication and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help, according to a news release from the LASD.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Wiggins at 661-272-2474 or the on-duty watch commander at 661-272-2400.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.