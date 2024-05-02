‘Faces’ on display at SCAA gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s gallery is showcasing “Faces.”

The exhibit runs Friday through June 2, with a free artists’ reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Reception includes light appetizers, beverages and live music.

“Faces” is an art show creating a world of connection through exploration of the face, each unique and telling; animal or human with subject matter in multiple mediums including acrylic, collage, gouache, oil, pencil, photography, and watercolor, according to an SCAA news release.

“We wanted to highlight our artists’ talents in portraiture. It’s going to be so fun to walk into a room full of faces staring back,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in the release.

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.