Family creates GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for man who died on I-5 

The family of the man who died in a traffic collision on Interstate 5 on Sunday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Clay Matthew Rodriguez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel following a traffic collision that saw the driver of another vehicle arrested on suspicion of DUI by California Highway Patrol officers.

According to the CHP report of the incident, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday on the northbound side of the freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard, Rodriguez was the passenger in a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was struck from behind by a 2016 Nissan Frontier, sending the Corolla into a big rig. The driver of the Corolla, Victoria Rodriguez, sustained major injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the report states.

“Our entire family is devastated,” the GoFundMe reads. “We loved Clay so much. He would always make us smile and lit up the room with his giant personality.”

The GoFundMe is being organized by the Rodriguez/Calvo family and went live on Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, it has raised nearly $18,000, with a goal of $25,000.

“We ask for prayers and especially for time to heal and get through this difficult life experience,” the GoFundMe reads. “We have set up this page to fundraiser towards his funeral and personal expenses.”

The driver of the Frontier, Gary Palmas Sanchez, 30, of Simi Valley, was taken to Henry Mayo and initially refused a blood test, but CHP officers were able to get a warrant for the sample, according to CHP officials. After the sample was taken, Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of causing a DUI crash that resulted in an injury, a felony charge.

The CHP report states Sanchez had failed to stop as traffic had stopped and crashed into the rear of the Corolla.

Sanchez was released on bond on Wednesday after being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office, there were 726 citations issued by CHP officers from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, along with 15 people being arrested on suspicion of DUI. The CHP was holding a maximum enforcement period during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

CHP officers were alerted to the fatal collision by a motorist while checking on another incident, which turned out to be non-injury, according to the report.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/2c7f4whw.