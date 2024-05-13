Golden Valley Bath & Body Works victim of grand theft 

Approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Bath & Body Works location at the Plaza at Golden Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Looks like two suspects went in,” said Deputy Garrett Rifkin. “They stole [approximately $1,000] worth of merchandise and left in an unknown direction.”

Deputies first received reports about the incident at 4:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene nine minutes later. The two suspects, described as a male and a female, reportedly filled a purse and a backpack with merchandise before fleeing the store. Authorities are investigating.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.