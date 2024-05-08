House fire injures 1 in Newhall 

L.A. County Fire Department firefighters made short work of a single-family house fire Wednesday that left one person injured, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke showing at a home in the 24800 block of Aden Avenue, which was reported at 2:30 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were at the home by 2:37 and the fire was declared out six minutes later, he said.

Sanchez confirmed that one person was taken to the local hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, for treatment of injuries related to smoke inhalation.