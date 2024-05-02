LAPD asks for public’s help on shooting with possible local ties 

A car-to-car shooting Wednesday on Rinaldi Street in Granada Hills left one person dead, and the crime may have a Santa Clarita Valley connection.

A Los Angeles Police Department news release identified the victim only as a 19-year-old man pending the notification of his next of kin. Homicide detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, or suspects, responsible, according to the release.

ABC7 news identified the victim as a College of the Canyons student. However, Eric Harnish, a spokesman for COC, said the shooting victim’s identity has not been released, and without an official verification of the person’s name, he would not be able to confirm or deny the person’s status as a student.

There was no information about the suspects available in the release.

Around 12:55 a.m. that morning, “Devonshire area patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting in the 17500 block of Rinaldi Street,” according to the LAPD release. “Upon their arrival, officers located a victim on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The release also stated that city of Los Angeles personnel responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 310-726-7700 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7, or 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.