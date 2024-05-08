Man arrested on suspicion of driving stolen vehicle in Castaic 

A 34-year-old man was arrested with a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning in Castaic on southbound Interstate 5, south of Smokey Bear Road, according to Josh Greegard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers encountered the suspect in a disabled black sedan at 2:32 a.m.

“Upon contacting the driver and through investigation, it was determined [that] the vehicle was stolen,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.