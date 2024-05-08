Man arrested on suspicion of driving stolen vehicle in Castaic 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office.
A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 34-year-old man was arrested with a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning in Castaic on southbound Interstate 5, south of Smokey Bear Road, according to Josh Greegard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP officers encountered the suspect in a disabled black sedan at 2:32 a.m.  

“Upon contacting the driver and through investigation, it was determined [that] the vehicle was stolen,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS