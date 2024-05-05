Man detained at gunpoint in Canyon Country

A man was detained at gunpoint on suspicion of domestic violence on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect had left the residence prior to us getting there,” said Sgt. Johnny Gillespie, adding that authorities had received the initial report at 11:09 a.m. “So, when the deputy showed up, they were able to locate him and detain him at that moment in time. However, it’s still unclear if the crime had been committed.”

The suspect is currently believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim. No information regarding the current state of the victim or detained man were made immediately available, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.