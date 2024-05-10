Memorial service honors life of fallen Deputy Alfredo Flores 

The life of Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores was celebrated at a memorial service on Thursday after he died April 20, succumbing to injuries he suffered six months previously during a training exercise at Pitchess Detention Center.

Flores was a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, his last assignment being court services at the West Bureau Sylmar juvenile court. He died at the age of 51.

The service was held at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar and was presided over by the Rev. Robert Garon and the Rev. Antonio Carlucci. It was streamed live via the LASD Facebook page.

Flores’ casket, draped in an American flag, was brought into the church accompanied by a bagpipe procession. Among the people who spoke on Thursday were L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, Capt. John Lecrivain, Nathan Flores, son of Deputy Flores, and Carlos Moreno, a cousin.

Nathan Flores, the son of Deputy Alfredo “Freddy Flores,” speaks during Thursday’s memorial service at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar. Screenshot.

Also in attendance were Deputy Flores’ daughter, Victoria, his wife, Maggie, and their two children, Kayla and Nathan.

“I feel lost,” Nathan said. “I’ve never really felt lost in my life. But this really hurts.”

Nathan spoke of his father helping him during a rough time in his life the last three years after two elbow surgeries stopped him from being able to play college baseball.

“My dad would assure me that everything would be OK, and I can deal with the disappointment and that it’s fine, because I made a promise to myself that I would ride out baseball for as long as I can,” Nathan said. “And now I dedicate that promise to my dad because he knew I have so much more in the tank and that’s what he wanted me to do.”

Deputy Flores was injured Oct. 10 after an explosion and fire at a mobile shooting range at the Castaic jail injured him and another deputy, who were both transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, then to Los Angeles General Medical Center for treatment. LASD officials have yet to release any details of the conditions and circumstances surrounding the incident.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks on Thursday at the memorial service for Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores held at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar. Screenshot.

Luna spoke of how Deputy Flores was a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who honored Flores at a game last week for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.

“Freddy was passionate about baseball,” Luna said. “He played baseball on several teams including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department team. He umpired, he coached and he had a closet full of jerseys representing every team he was ever associated with.”

Lecrivain added onto Luna’s praise of Flores as a deputy, recalling that his personnel file showed commendations at every stop along his journey.

“And they weren’t just commendations from his supervisors,” Lecrivain said. “They were commendations from the public. Some of those commendations had things that said he was courageous, honest and humble. Freddy was extremely patient and he always offered a helping hand. Freddy loved and respected his badge and he gave 110% every day.”

Carlos Moreno, cousin of Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores, speaks at the memorial service for Flores held at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar. Screenshot. Capt. John Lecrivain speaks at the memorial service for Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores held at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar. Screenshot.

Moreno and Deputy Flores grew up living five minutes apart in the Pacoima area. He recalled that, when they were kids, they would go to the park to play catch and, sometimes, go to other kids’ birthday parties to help them break piñatas and take some of the candy.

“No matter where we went, it was always me and Freddy,” Moreno said.

Lecrivain added that as much as Deputy Flores loved being a law enforcement officer, he loved his family above anything else.

“His family at home was his No. 1 priority,” Lecrivain said. “Being a husband and a father were the things that he cherished the most.”