One transported in Soledad collision 

A traffic collision on the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and North Goldenrod Way in Saugus resulted in one patient being transported early Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

According to Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. and on the scene at 12:26 p.m. The patient was transported at 12:38 p.m., according to Aldana. There is currently no additional information regarding the extent of the patient’s injuries.  

Three Fire Department units remain on the scene at the time of this story’s publication, according to Aldana.  

According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, a second ambulance had been requested, but no information was available on any possible additional transports as of the publication of this story. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.  

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

