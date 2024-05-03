Patient airlifted after vehicle overturned in Gorman  

A patient was airlifted from Quail Lake in Gorman after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 Friday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:56 p.m., and arrived on the scene at 3:01 p.m. The patient was extracted from the vehicle at 3:20 p.m. and transported via airlift at 3:43 p.m.

According to Aldana, the vehicle was overturned, and there were no additional vehicles involved. Aldana could not confirm the gender of the patient, nor which hospital the patient was taken to.