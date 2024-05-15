Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Santa Clarita Valley's #1 Local News Source

Person dies in Castaic crash  

A person died following a crash on the 32000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:51 p.m. and arrived at 1:54 p.m., according to Aldana. 

“There was one patient DOA,” Aldana said.  

Aldana could not confirm any additional information regarding the deceased.  

There were no other injuries or transports, according to Aldana. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available. 

