Photos: Newhall School District hosts Parent Resource Fair

The Newhall School District held its second annual Parent Resource Fair for the local families and others in the community to learn about the different programs available for students and families hosted at Wiley Canyon Elementary School on Thursday afternoon with raffles, and a guest panel presentation with local programs and resources available with individuals with disabilities.
25060 Avenue Stanford, St. 141
Valencia, CA, 91355
Main Desk: 661-259-1234
Newsroom: 661-255-1234
Advertising: 661-287-5564