Photos: Newhall School District hosts Parent Resource Fair

The Newhall School District held its second annual Parent Resource Fair for the local families and others in the community to learn about the different programs available for students and families hosted at Wiley Canyon Elementary School on Thursday afternoon with raffles, and a guest panel presentation with local programs and resources available with individuals with disabilities.

Newhall School District Ed Specialist Tera Stulbaun connects with students and hands out sensory development tools for free at the annual Parent Resource Fair to ensure student and family access in all areas of life at Wiley Canyon Elementary School in Newhall on Thursday afternoon. 051624 Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Newhall School District Board Certified Behavioral Analyst Allison Chang handed out step by step worksheets that teach young children how to accurately perform everyday tasks at the annual Parent Resource Fair held at Wiley Canyon Elementary School in Newhall on Thursday afternoon. 051624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Valencia Valley Elementary School teacher Tim Morales connects with students and hands out sensory development tools for free at the annual Parent Resource Fair to ensure student and family access in all areas of life at Wiley Canyon Elementary School in Newhall on Thursday afternoon. 051624 Katherine Quezada/ The Signal