Saugus Class of 2024 celebrates riding the wave of high school 

With the thrill of throwing nearly a half-dozen beach balls around Wednesday evening at College of the Canyons, Saugus High School’s Class of 2024 rode the ebbs and flows of the past four years of their high school experience.

Welcomed by Principal Genevieve Peterson Henry, attendees were treated to “Pomp and Circumstance” by the Saugus High School concert band, the national anthem and “Somewhere Only We Know” by seniors of the Saugus choir and a performance of “For Good” by graduating seniors Samantha Allen, Nina Nathan and Mia Macchiarella.

Among the crowd of 567 graduates, Peterson Henry acknowledged the 213 honor scholars, 124 Career Technical Education pathway completers, 89 National Scholar Honor members, 71 California Scholarship Federation members and 31 California Seal of biliteracy recipients, as well as a U.S. Presidential Scholar and a Distinguished Teacher.

“It is an honor to stand before you as your proud principal. Your hard work has paid off through the last four years at Saugus High School. You know what it’s like to come to school early for late start and to stay late to attend a practice or a performance. Although it was difficult at the beginning of your high school career to form relationships with your teachers and fellow Centurions, you persevere and continue to grow academically and socially,” Peterson Henry said. “You have learned through relationships with your teachers, coaches and peers — it’s not only these relationships that you will take with you, it’s the skills that you have developed to cultivate and nurture positive relationships. … Class of 2024, your future is bright.”

Graduating senior Valeria Funez addressed the Class of 2024, reflecting on the past and what’s to come.

“Thirteen years ago, this journey began when we clutched onto our parents’ hands, afraid to let go. … Let go of that hand again, and embark on the path that lies ahead. Today, we say goodbye to everything comfortable — everything that we know. But just because we are leaving, does not mean this is the end. Goodbye is not permanent,” Funez said. “This is one chapter. You have the rest of your life to continue writing the book.”

Funez challenged her graduating peers to face adversity head-on after saying goodbye to all that’s comfortable.

“There’s a whole other life left to live, a whole lot of people to meet, a lot more memories to make. …Become a poet, a doctor, an engineer, a keeper of knowledge, join a club, say hello to a stranger, raise your hand, question absolutely anything and everything, fail, pick yourself up again, make the same mistake again, learn your lesson, keep growing, stop limiting yourself, stop being scared, make the jump, move countries, take the hard route, chase the things that ignite you, put yourself out there, be unapologetic in your existence,” Funez said.

PTSO President Erline Brown presented the “Rock Solid” Teacher of the Year Award 2024 to recipient Will Barnwell.

“Dr. William Barnwell has worked in education for 27 years. In the fall of 2007, he began teaching at Saugus and has called it his home ever since. He is currently an education specialist teaching English and history. When asked what his favorite part about teaching was, he said, ‘My favorite part about teaching is and always has been students,’” Brown said.

