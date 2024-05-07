Saugus school district set to approve final list of classified employee layoffs 

The final list of classified employees within the Saugus Union School District who are set to be laid off at the end of the school year is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.

According to a resolution on the agenda, the district has identified 16.78 full-time equivalent positions as needing to be reduced or laid off due to either a lack of work or a lack of funds. The resolution includes 10 employees who are being laid off and a further 12 employees who are seeing their hours reduced.

Multiple memorandums of understanding regarding these layoffs are also on the agenda for Tuesday. These memorandums detail how bargaining unit members of California School Employees Association Chapter 112, which represents Saugus school district classified employees, who remain in employment, will not be required to fulfill extra duties as a result of the layoffs, except when mutually agreed. They also include the rights of the laid-off personnel to be rehired within 39 months of their termination and retain their benefits and seniority.

These employment terminations are set to take effect on July 1.

Classified employees who currently work at Santa Clarita Elementary are set to be moved to a new campus for the next school year without losing salary, benefits, hours or seniority, according to a memorandum. Santa Clarita Elementary is set to close at the end of the current school year due to the high cost of upgrading the campus to meet 1976 earthquake standards, as outlined in Assembly Bill 300.

The district is currently accepting applications for an asset management committee, otherwise known as a 7-11 committee due to it being made up of between seven to 11 members of varying positions within the community, to determine what to do with the campus and other property.

Certified personnel, mostly composed of teachers, did not receive any layoff notices after 17 teachers submitted their notices of retirement to the district, according to Carleen Shute, president of the Saugus Teachers Association.