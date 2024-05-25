SCV man arrested — again — at hearing  

A Santa Clarita Valley man who bailed out in Ventura County after being charged with sex crimes against a minor — following a pair of convictions for furnishing marijuana to minors in the SCV — was arrested again May 17, per Sheriff’s Department records.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Daniel Feldstern ordered a no-bail arrest warrant and a revocation of bail May 15 for Christian Navarro, 25, of Newhall, following a report from Navarro’s probation officer the previous day.

Two days later, Navarro had a bench warrant hearing in front of Feldstern in which he was remanded to custody and held in lieu of $380,000 bail.

Navarro was released on bond the following day, according to LASD custody records available online. His attorney, Jeffrey Valens, unsuccessfully argued for his release, per court records.

Navarro is due back in court June 4 to answer the alleged probation violations in connection with his December 2023 conviction for furnishing marijuana to minors.

Feldstern gave Navarro a four-year suspended sentence in that case, which is the second time he was found by the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile Intervention Team to be selling marijuana to minors, according to local officials. The first violation resulted in a four-day sentence.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office also confirmed Navarro is the subject of their investigation into a half-dozen felony charges, including luring and sex crimes against a child.

He was arrested May 10 on suspicion of those charges.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges May 14 and was released the same day after his bail was set at $60,000.

He’s due back in court in Ventura County for a hearing on the alleged sex crimes June 7.