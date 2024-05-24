SCV Veterans Memorial committee mourns loss of 2 members  

The Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial committee recently lost two long-time members of the organization and will honor both individuals with a special remembrance at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bob Slocum, treasurer of the organization, died on May 19 from a heart attack at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, days after Jim Hogan died on May 15, said organization President Bob Kellar.

Hogan was a Vietnam veteran and was a devout supporter of the veterans programs and activities along with his wife, Pam Hogan, Kellar said, adding Hogan in recent years had the help of a guide dog due to being legally blind and also had terminal cancer.

“Jim has been a delightful man to know and one that I’ve always respected,” said Kellar.

Slocum was a longtime supporter and treasurer for the committee, offering his services in any way the collective needed. Kellar and the committee first met Slocum when they offered their condolences to him and his wife Kay, for the loss of their son, Ricky a United States Marine who died in Iraq in 2004 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“He was our treasurer for the Veterans Memorial committee and he always did just a phenomenal job. So I’ve known them for that long and they’ve been to my home before, and they’re just a great couple,” added Kellar. “I’m heartsick for both of them.”

The SCV Veterans Memorial committee is planning to honor both individuals and their respective families in a special segment of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled on Monday at the Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, beginning at 10 a.m.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R- Santa Clarita, will be in attendance and participate during the segment, added Kellar.