Sequoia School sends off Class of 2024 with uplifting anecdotes  

No matter how big or small the graduating class, each student’s journey stands out.

Through Sequoia School’s commencement ceremony Wednesday afternoon at La Mesa Junior High School, the staff individually recognized the graduating students: Mars Ayala, Cody Dunkel, Tal Grossman, Jo-Leigh Harris, Jules Oami, Hunter Tidwell and Keith Tucker.

Nathan Viditom, a graduate of the Class of 2023, led the Pledge of Allegiance after Sequoia coordinator James Mackey welcomed attendees.

Carol Rock, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation, reflected on the nonprofit’s establishment since 1951 and being able to give over $4 million to graduating seniors throughout the past 73 years, while presenting a scholarship award from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation to Grossman for $1,500.

“The money that we raise to give to the students (is) all contributed by community organizations or foundations that believe in you. They want to help you go forward in your college careers,” Rock said. “The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation … supports charitable and cultural programs in specific areas of California, toward the mission of improving the quality of life.”

Grossman, who was the student speaker, reflected on the time spent at Sequoia.

Graduating Sequoia senior Tal Grossman displays a $1500 scholarship certificate presented by the Santa Clarita Scholarship Foundation during the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Before I started here, I couldn’t even open the blinds on my own window because the outside world was too scary. Now, I’m graduating, starting a business, going to college, I have friends, I have a puppy, trying to get a job. I’m just doing so much better now,” Grossman said. “None of this ever seemed possible before — all of the amazing teachers and staff helped me and pushed me. Thank you for helping me go from the kid who had no path in life and [was] so anxious. Now I have plans for the future.”

Sequoia teachers each took the podium to speak about each of the students awaiting their diploma:

Graduating Sequoia senior Tal Grossman speaks during the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I’m so proud of you and how far you’ve come. Your path to this day has not always been smooth. You faced challenges and obstacles. … Today we celebrate not just your academic achievement and graduation, but the person you become as you move forward. … We believe in you,” teacher Priscilla Lofton said about graduating senior Jo-leigh Harris.

“Today I am here to honor a young individual who has navigated a journey filled with hardships and academic struggles. Yet, he never let those challenges define his potential. Keith, with this resolute spirit, pushed through each hurdle with a tenacity that inspired all of us. We are incredibly proud of you, and can’t wait to see the incredible things you’ll accomplish,” teacher Mike Miller said about graduating senior Keith Tucker.

Sequoia graduate, Jo-Leigh Harris receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There are times in a teacher’s life, in their career, when a student teaches you more. Tal has taught me so much about being trans and the struggles of adolescence, and about confidence and acceptance. They’ve definitely taught me more about corgis. … Tal started a side hustle as an artist creating personalized pet portraits,” teacher Brandy Abernethy said about graduating senior Tal Grossman.

“She’s such a smart person. [When I first met her] I gave her work, and she just started churning it out. Fantastic jobs, great grades. We have a lot in common. I’m excited for what’s in store for you next, which is the best chapter. The hard part is over. … Keep me posted on all the successes. Just know I’m very proud of all of you,” teacher Robert Frechette said about graduating senior Jules Oami.

Sequoia graduates Keith Tucker, left, and Jules Oami pose for family photos after the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It was a pleasure getting to know you over the first semester. I did know how talented you are … I do remember the questions you asked, maybe not in front of other people. You’re funny — I know that all of these traits and talents that you have are going to make you successful in anything that you do,” teacher Chris Boiles said about graduating senior Mars Ayala.

Sequoia graduate, Mars Ayala receives her diploma from Superintendent Mike Kuhlman during the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal

“You are extremely talented artistically. I don’t know if school assignments of mine are interesting, but the way you express connection to them has been truly rewarding for me as a teacher. Your willingness to engage in your own interests has been inspiring. I wish you all the success,” teacher Juanita Diaz said about graduating senior Hunter Tidwell.

Sequoia, a program of the William S. Hart Union High School District, provides a non-traditional education setting as an alternative to traditional junior and high school environments. In most cases, Sequoia students are designated as special education, and all have individual educational plans.

Sequoia graduate, Hunter Tidwell is congratulated after the graduation ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School on Wednesday, 052924. Dan Watson/The Signal