Summer Skincare Products: Look for These Ingredients  

Skin is the outermost layer of protection for your body. This is why your skin is constantly exposed to the outer environment, combating extreme weather conditions, such as scorching heat and humidity. Not just that, pollution, dryness, skin-ageing sun rays, and neglecting skincare are some other factors that can deteriorate your skin health.

Selecting the right skin care products and using them effectively to minimise the stress on your skin is important. This is why you need to check the product label to look for specific skin-rejuvenating ingredients that soothe your skin and keep it protected from summer heat.

7 Skin-Loving Ingredients You Need This Summer

Proper moisturisation and nourishment are essential for maintaining skin health. You can do so by incorporating certain ingredients that make your skin healthier. Here are some of them:

Vitamin E

Vitamin E possesses potent antioxidant properties. It guards your skin from damaging free radicals from UVB rays. This slows photoaging and improves skin’s elasticity. This combined action helps delay the signs of skin ageing.

It is also known to soothe sun-burnt skin and eliminate skin’s itchiness, and it is ideal for use on a sweaty, hot day.

Orange Powder

The orange powder contains a load of vitamin C that aids collagen synthesis, a protein that provides elasticity to your skin. It can be an excellent addition to your skincare routine as it helps restore skin elasticity, which is essential for skin-drying heat.

Orange powder also possesses strong anti-inflammatory properties that help your skin heal from redness and inflammation. Using it can help lighten dark spots, making them appear even toned.

Aloe Vera Extract

Aloe vera is known for its great hydrating power. Known to make your skin smooth and supple, aloe veral gel brings multiple benefits. It contains thick, juicy pulp that can be applied topically to rejuvenate and soothe sunburnt skin.

The extracts found in aloe vera are loaded with antibacterial and wound-healing properties that are highly beneficial for acne-prone skin. You can use aloe vera gel products that strengthen your skin barrier and reduce moisture loss, preventing dryness.

Watermelon Extract

Watermelons instantly make you think of a refreshing summer. They are some of the most beloved body cooling foods for your skin, inside and out. Their extracts contain skin-nourishing and hydrating vitamins such as A, B, and C. These vitamins act as a shield against skin-ageing free radicals. These vitamins also boost collagen production and help diminish wrinkles and fine lines.

These ingredients can help elevate your skincare game and help you achieve happy and healthy skin. If you have sensitive skin, make sure to go for ingredients that are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested.

To Sum Up

Summer calls for extra care for your skin. You can pick skincare products that contain ingredients that manage common skin issues such as dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven tone. Some of them are orange powder, aloe vera and watermelon extracts, and vitamin E. Ensure you perform skin tests to check for allergies and consult your dermatologist for proper care.