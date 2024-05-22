SUSD official: Superintendent ‘doing well’ after medical emergency 

Saugus Union School District Superintendent Colleen Hawkins is doing “OK,” a school official confirmed Tuesday, after paramedics were called to the district office Monday shortly before closing.

Jennifer Stevenson, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said she couldn’t say much more than that, “because it’s a private medical matter.”

Stevenson led the Tuesday board meeting.

An L.A. County Fire Department official confirmed paramedics were called to the offices in the 24000 block of Avenue Stanford regarding a medical emergency.

A district official who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed it was Hawkins.

Stevenson said Tuesday in a brief phone interview that Hawkins “is doing well.”