Suspect taken into custody following pursuit

A suspect was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol Officers in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit from The San Fernando Valley, according to Officer A. Delos Reyes of the CHP Traffic Management Center, who declined to give his first name.

According to Reyes, CHP Newhall received a call from the Burbank Police Department at 2:46 p.m. The suspect was wanted for an expired tag or expired registration on vehicle, according to Delos Reyes.

“The vehicle ended up coming to a stop in the no. two lane at the mainline of the freeway,; Delos Reyes said.

As per radio traffic scanner, CHP officers had initially set up a spike strip on McBean Parkway. The vehicle is described as a blue SUV, according to Delos Reyes.