The benefits of Edge-hosted apps over Cloud-hosted ones

In the ever-evolving world of technology, the way we host, manage, and deliver applications often changes as we need to adapt to new IT automation models. When it comes to technology infrastructure, one of the important changes after the emergence of the major IT clouds is the so-called “Edge Hosting”. This article will explore the advantages of edge hosting and the benefits of edge-hosted apps over traditional cloud-hosted ones.

What is Edge Hosting?

Edge Hosting is a distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, to improve response times and save bandwidth. The “edge” in edge hosting refers to the edge of the network, which is typically near the end user. An IT infrastructure design could be considered an “Edge” in two scenarios. In “Scenario A” data collection, computation, and storage are physically done at the location of the data source. In “Scenario B” data collection is done at the location of the data source, while computation and storage are delivered as IT service in an Edge data center facility, physically close to it. it is virtually impossible to have proper edge-hosting facilities at the location of the data source, so Scenario A is often impossible to apply. The close proximity of a data center to the physical location where the data is collected makes it an Edge facility for specific projects and workflows.

In more simple words a Physical (Bare Metal) Server or a Virtual (Cloud) Server can be considered any physical or virtualized server instance hosted in a major cloud data center that is not close to the the data source and the data users. Edge Bare Metal or Edge Cloud server is a physical or a virtualized server that is at the edge – in close proximity both to the data source and its users. A Dedicated Server in Miami, for example, is an Edge infrastructure if it hosts applications and data that are collected locally and delivered predominantly to the local market and end users in Miami and Florida. Such a server instance cannot be considered an edge one if it targets Los Angeles-based users, for example.

Advantages of The Edge Hosting

1. Reduced Latency (Shorter Round-Trip Delay)

One of the primary advantages of edge hosting (Edge-hosted scenario) is reduced latency (round-trip delay ). By hosting applications in a data center close to the data source and its users, the time it takes for data to travel is significantly reduced. This benefits real-time applications such as local business-critical systems, video streaming, online gaming, and IoT devices.

In a Cloud-hosted scenario, the data might have to travel halfway around the world. This means that they will be processed far from the user and travel from a distant data center. This results in a slower response time, which can be critical for applications that require real-time interaction.

2. Higher Level of IT Service Customization

Edge-hosted apps offer greater customization especially when it comes to bandwidth rate and optimized network delivery routes. the proximity to the end user allows the specific needs of individual local users or local groups to be met. This could include location-specific interfaces, and other localized content; compliance with local regulations, and more.

In a cloud-hosted scenario, the platform in use on any major cloud would offer advanced automation options. However, many other important localized features, for eample such as IPv4 and

IPv6 settings with local geo-location. So, the major clouds could prove to be unsuitable in various application delivery scenarios.

3. Bandwidth Efficiency & Lower Cost of Data Transfer

Edge-hosted apps are more bandwidth-efficient. By processing data locally, these apps can reduce the amount of data that needs to be transmitted, saving bandwidth and potentially reducing costs. When the data travels less and is used locally, it is less expensive.

The big cloud service provider creates different data transfer zones and applies in-house networking rules and billing models for charging their customers for internet traffic. The applications and data hosted on the Edge are used regionally, thus allowing the local Edge infrastructure providers to lower the data transfer costs. Providers, like HostColor.com, offer Edge Server Hosting plans with specific bandwidth ports and unmetered and unrestricted data transfer.

4. Data Sovereignty

Edge-hosted apps can better address data sovereignty concerns and give the clients’ data the status of private property. By keeping data edge-hosted (i.e. local), the apps that use them can comply more easily with regulations that require data to be stored in a specific geographic location.

The global cloud service providers apply proprietary governance policies over it and defacto own their users’ data, violating the data sovereignty. Unlike them, the Edge hosting service providers are more flexible and their service agreements very often feature data sovereignty giving hosted data the status of a private property.

5. Increased Scalability & Security

Edge-hosted apps feature increased scalability. By distributing the load across multiple edge servers, applications can scale more effectively to handle large amounts of traffic. This is particularly important for applications with global user bases.

Edge-hosted data features enhanced security compared to cloud-hosted one, in scenarios where the same security policy and procedures are applied. By processing data locally, there is less opportunity for data to be intercepted during transmission. Additionally, edge hosting can provide more robust protection against DDoS attacks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the applications hosted in edge data centers offer numerous advantages over traditional cloud-hosted ones. They are designed to meet the needs of local markets and therefore provide a faster, more responsive user experience. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the benefits of edge hosting are becoming increasingly apparent.

While cloud hosting continues to play a crucial role in application delivery, the rise of edge hosting presents new opportunities for improved performance, scalability, and security. As the digital economy continues to evolve, it’s clear that edge-hosted apps will play an increasingly important role in our digital future.