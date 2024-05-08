Valencia grad leads school choir to Gold Rating 

News release

St. Charles Borromeo School’s choir earned a “Gold Rating” in the recent Forum Music Festival held in the Hart High School auditorium.

The North Hollywood school’s choir was led by Choir Director Kelley Fredrickson, who is a recent music graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a Valencia High School graduate from the class of 2019.

Fredrickson was also a member of the award winning Two-and-Four music ensemble led by Valencia High School’s Choral Director Christine Tavares Mocha.

Eight elementary school choirs participated from throughout Southern California. The clinic was intended to provide constructive advice and support from professional adjudicators, encouraging upcoming musicians and choirs.

Each choir and soloists from all schools were rated individually earning either a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Copper ranking for their merit and performance.

Two soloists from St. Borromeo achieved Outstanding Musicianship Awards for their performances under Fredrickson’s guidance.