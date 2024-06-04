4-acre brush fire reported in Gorman 

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to battle a brush fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, on California State Route 138 and Quail Lake Road in Gorman early Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 12:03 p.m. and units arrived on the scene at 12:12 p.m.

“It looks like it’s a brush fire of approximately 3 to 4 acres with light to medium fuels,” Aldana said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as of the publication of this story, according to Aldana.

As of this story’s publication, firefighters are still on the scene with a partial containment estimated at 2 acres, according to Aldana.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the fire has the potential to reach 25 acres.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.