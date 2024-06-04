Blog

4-acre brush fire reported in Gorman 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters were called to battle a brush fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, on California State Route 138 and Quail Lake Road in Gorman early Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

According to Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 12:03 p.m. and units arrived on the scene at 12:12 p.m. 

“It looks like it’s a brush fire of approximately 3 to 4 acres with light to medium fuels,” Aldana said. 

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as of the publication of this story, according to Aldana.  

As of this story’s publication, firefighters are still on the scene with a partial containment estimated at 2 acres, according to Aldana.  

According to radio dispatch traffic, the fire has the potential to reach 25 acres. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

