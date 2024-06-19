Barger receives award for efforts to reduce light pollution in SCV 

News release

Rod L. Kaufman, chair of the light pollution committee of the Los Angeles Astronomical Association, recently presented a plaque of appreciation to county Supervisor Kathryn Barger at the Mount Wilson Observatory for her work in helping to reduce light pollution in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The efforts of Supervisor Barger that help reclaim our nighttime skies affect a large area of the county of Los Angeles, including the skies above the Santa Clarita Valley as well as Mount Wilson,” said a news release from the association. “The Santa Clarita Valley is a gateway to the dark skies that beckon beyond in the nearby Los Padres National Forest. It is also a sensitive wildlife interface region that depends upon natural nighttime conditions for survival.”

Kaufman, a longtime SCV resident who has interests in space exploration through the study and observation of galaxy groupings, presented the award to Barger in a ceremony earlier this month at the observatory.

In order to help preserve and maintain dark skies for present and future generations, Barger has advanced the efforts of the county in providing notifications in the form of educational pamphlets entitled, “Eyes on the Skies,” which were mailed to more than 10,000 residences and businesses in a targeted area of the SCV in 2023, the release said.

In addition, 60,000 street lights in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County are being converted to energy-efficient, nighttime-friendly LED units that will help preserve dark skies so people do not lose their view of our own galaxy, the Milky Way, as well as many celestial objects that are at risk of being lost to light polluted skies, the release said.

Light pollution at night also contributes to risks of obesity, diabetes and breast cancer due to the imbalance of hormonal physiology in humans, the release said.

The organization said SCV residents can join in the efforts of Barger in reducing light pollution by taking the following simple steps:

• Use shielded and subdued lighting at night pointed downward.

• Use motion detector lighting pointed downward and set on a fast on-off cycle to both alert and provide light when necessary.

• Avoid installing bright unshielded lights that will actually impair nighttime visibility by producing glare and restricting the pupil with less light entering the eye.