Cabaret generates a win for former racehorses 

Jaine Garcia grew up loving horses and began riding at the early age of 4. After traveling the world and riding horses in places such as South Africa and Australia, she wanted to take a break from them and the sport.

Until one day a friend told her about Win Place Home.

“‘You have to come see this place. It’s completely different from any barn you’ve ever known,’” she recalled her friend telling her.

Once she set foot at Win Place Home and met dozens of retired race horses who needed guidance and some extra love, she never left.

Garcia, who is now an assistant trainer at the organization, works with several different thoroughbreds and helps them figure out what new careers they will go into following life after the racetrack.

“The transformation from a horse who was trained to run, come here pretty hyped from the track and the energy,” she said. “They then come here and take a breath for a minute. We get a chance to listen to them and to hear what it is they want to do with their lives.”

Win Place Home held its 4th annual Cabaret fundraiser with performances, music, and food on Saturday evening to further support the organization’s mission which is training retired racehorses into new disciplines. 062324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The large animals at Win Place Home are retrained in new disciplines such as jumping, or are taught to become trail horses and companions. Some are also adopted out and taken to their forever homes, she added.

In order to provide the appropriate care for the large animals Win Place Home must raise money to continue their efforts.

On Saturday evening on the outskirts of Canyon Country, Win Place Home’s private facility held its fourth annual “Cabaret” fundraiser with live entertainment, a lip sync battle, and food to further support the mission.

In attendance were approximately 240 people laughing and cheering during the performances and during intermission spent time interacting with dozens of horses in their stables. Many of them come annually to support the cause.

“It’s super heartwarming and it brings tears to my eyes,” said Win Place Home founder and lead trainer, CJ Wilson, about seeing familiar faces every year. “I’m just so grateful for their support and they come to enjoy the show but they’re here really to help the horses so it’s great.”

Many of the performers are close friends of Wilson and donated their time to make the annual cabaret successful.

Attendees of the Cabaret fundraiser hosted by Win Place Home had the opportunity to interact with retired race horses and learn more about their professional career and what they are up to now on Saturday evening. 062324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The money raised will be utilized for the care of the current horses they have at the ranch but also help bring in more of them once they’re off the track, Wilson added.

Since their seventh annual silent auction held in November, Win Place Home has successfully adopted out approximately 15 horses and recently received its 124th horse ready for care and to be trained in a new discipline, said Wilson.

As a trainer working with the large animals, it “is so unique [and] a beautiful conversation between human and horse rather than it is a dictatorship,” said Garcia.

“It’s important to spread the word about thoroughbred aftercare. I think it’s also really important to spread the word about mindful horsemanship,” she added. “So the more people that know about that, when you know better you do better.”

It was Julia Bianco’s first time at the “Cabaret” fundraiser with friends. She said she used to go and watch horse racing until she found out that the thoroughbreds are often mistreated when they are no longer making money in the industry.

Being surrounded by numerous horses who have found a safe place after their career was over is something she never expected.

“It’s been really cool to have the education side of it,” she said. “I don’t even think many of us know that places like this exist.”