Calvin Fire in Val Verde stopped at 5 acres 

A brush fire that broke out in Val Verde on Saturday morning was stopped at 5 acres, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire personnel responded to a reported vegetation fire on the hills in Val Verde near the intersection of Borton Street and San Martinez Road at approximately 10: 30 a.m. Saturday.

Smoke could be seen from a mile away, according to radio dispatch, and resulted in the immediate response of multiple engines.

Dubbed the Calvin Fire, it required a second alarm brush response, said Martin Rangel supervising fire dispatcher during initial reports.

The blaze was estimated to have reached a total of 10 acres but after the fire was knocked down first responders confirmed only 5 acres burned, Rangel added.

The fire initially gained momentum moving upward with minimal winds, according to radio dispatch traffic.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

According to reports on social media, smoke from the blaze could be seen from Hasley Canyon near Castaic.